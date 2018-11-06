A $25 million comprehensive study on the effects of cellphone radiation on rats that spanned 19 years found clear evidence of tumors in the hearts of male rats and some links to tumors in the brains and adrenal glands of male rats. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which had requested the study in the first place, is casting doubt on the study’s conclusions claiming that the results on the rodents cannot be extrapolated to humans. David Carpenter, the Director for Health and Environment at the University of Albany in New York, said that many studies have shown increased risk of brain cancer (glioblastoma) in humans due to excessive cell phone use, and that animal models like mice and rats in experiments are common because it is very rare for a substance to cause cancer in an animal, but not in humans. If the FDA had accepted the results, the Federal Communications Commission would have had to update its regulations from the current standards that were set in 1996.

John Edmonds of JP Morgan recently plead guilty to commodities fraud, conspiracy, price manipulation and spoofing and faces up to 30 years in prison. He said that he learned this practice from more senior traders and that his supervisors at the firm knew of his actions.

The feds pressured transportation companies to not pick up migrants along the way, which forced them to walk through an unsafe area. As many as 20,000 migrants a year are kidnapped and ransomed by criminal gangs, and three out of five women and girls are raped.

California: Democrats hold every statewide office, both chambers of the Legislature and a 3.7 million edge in voter registrations. Newsom pledged to pursue universal health care that is estimated to cost $400 billion. California leads the country in poverty.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has provided prepaid debit cards to the migrants. Pro-mass migration activists are trying to compel Croatian police to stop protecting the border by warning they will face pressure from NGOs and global media outlets.

Republicans no longer hold both wings of the US Congress, and Democrats now have the numbers to veto President Trump’s proposed laws in the House and launch a string of damaging investigations into his administration through the committees they will control.

‘Smash Racism DC’ posted a video to Twitter showing the crowd chanting “racist scumbag, leave town!” and “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” The group left minutes after the police arrived — and no arrests were made.

Matthew Whitaker will become acting AG until Trump can win a confirmation for Sessions’ replacement. Whitaker will also assume control of the Mueller probe, replacing Rod Rosenstein. Whitaker previously criticized the investigation for venturing outside its scope.

Senator Marco Rubio warned, “Now democrat lawyers are descending on #Florida. They have been very clear they aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted. – They are here to change the results of election; & – #Broward is where they plan to do it.”

In April 2018, officers were called to his Long’s house and mental health specialists cleared him, but did not feel he was qualified to be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric unit. A witness reported some survivors of the Las Vegas Mass shooting were present during this shooting event.

California has some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation that failed to stop the mass shooter. Wheeler advocated for qualified citizens to keep and bear arms, conceal carry, and to defend ourselves.

The Bank of England’s denial of Maduro’s request to return Venezuela’s property shows that if you don’t hold it, you don’t own it. Over 30 nations have gold holdings in BOE vaults.

Following the elections, reporters pretended to ask questions of news value as an excuse for hurling insults against the President. Notice how these reporters are not reporting on Trump but criticizing him. They are political activists with press passes.

