The FDA Requested a $25 Million Study on Cell Phone Radiation, But Ignored the Results that Link the Radiation to Cancer

A $25 million comprehensive study on the effects of cellphone radiation on rats that spanned 19 years found clear evidence of tumors in the hearts of male rats and some links to tumors in the brains and adrenal glands of male rats.  However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which had requested the study in the first place, is casting doubt on the study’s conclusions claiming that the results on the rodents cannot be extrapolated to humans.  David Carpenter, the Director for Health and Environment at the University of Albany in New York, said that many studies have shown increased risk of brain cancer (glioblastoma) in humans due to excessive cell phone use, and that animal models like mice and rats in experiments are common because it is very rare for a substance to cause cancer in an animal, but not in humans.  If the FDA had accepted the results, the Federal Communications Commission would have had to update its regulations from the current standards that were set in 1996.

